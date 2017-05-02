Buhari will not die – Olumba Olumba – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari will not die – Olumba Olumba
Daily Post Nigeria
The Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has asked those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari to desist because the President will not die in office. Speaking in Calabar, Cross River State, Obu said God purposely …
Fiery Nigerian pastor releases bombshell about Buhari, says president will not die in office
