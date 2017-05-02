Buhari Will Not Die – Olumba Olumba

A renowned spiritual leader, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari will not die in office as predicted by some people.

Speaking in Calabar, Olumba cautioned those praying and wishing Buhari dead to desist, saying God purposely chose him as president of Nigeria to wage war against corruption.

He said so far, Buhari’s government has succeeded in the battle to retrieve Nigeria’s stolen money; but that he must work towards peace and unity of the country.

Olumba advised that Buhari’s government should seek God’s direction and judiciously apply the recovered funds, declaring that many more funds would be recovered from looters.

“When we said at the onset of the administration that those who stole Nigeria’s money will return all, many did not believe us,” he said.

“But the president must pray for God to lead him to apply the recovered loot to the benefit of all Nigerians. Let me repeat that Nigeria is a very well blessed country; to those wishing the president dead, he will not die,” he said.

The spiritual leader reiterated that Nigeria was well blessed by God, and that the citizens and investors should have faith in the country.

