Buhari will only resign when he can no longer function – Lagos lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will only resign from power when he can no longer function. Olulade in a statement issued on Thursday stated that Nigerians needed to mind things that were more important to the nation than […]

Buhari will only resign when he can no longer function – Lagos lawmaker

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

