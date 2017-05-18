Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari will sign budget not Osinbajo – Ita Enang overrules Osinbajo’s aide [VIDEO]

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang​, has declared that President Muhamma​​du Buhari will assent the 2017 budget despite being on medical vacation. ​His position overrules that of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo’s ​Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who ha​d ​​​stated that his principal will sign the […]

Buhari will sign budget not Osinbajo – Ita Enang overrules Osinbajo’s aide [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.