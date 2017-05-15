Buhari Won The Election, Full Stop! You Did Not Brought Him To Power – Northern Elders Blasts Tinubu



Politics is getting hotter and interesting day after day in Nigeria. Their has always been the notion that APC chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu single handedly brought President Buhari to power. This notion has been spread widely by Nigerians, especially the South-West, but the Northern Elders has moved to debunk it as the call out APC chieftain, Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Ibrahim Coomassie, has insisted that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, was never responsible for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2015 polls. While speaking, Coomassie said the claim attributed to Tinubu, is grossly inaccurate, and does not add up.

The ACF Chairman disclosed that soon the Pan Northern group, will issue a formal statement on the issue making round, that Tinubu made Buhari President, in 2015. Also speaking, Maitama Yusuf, former Internal Affairs Minister in the Second Republic, pointed out that the votes of Kano State alone, were more than what the entire South-West gave Buhari.

In his own reaction, the North West Zonal Vice Chairman of the APC, Inuwa AbdulKadir, said that the issue is not the number of votes, but the spread. He said that an analysis of the result shows that all sections of Nigeria contributed in giving victory to APC, in the last election.

Another APC Chieftain, Senator Joseph Waku, in an interview also said that all Nigerians voted for Buhari, contrary to the claim that Tinubu brought him to power.

“Nigerians needed a change, and the driver of that change is Buhari. Let no Nigerian deceive you. Take it or leave it, Buhari won the election. Full stop!”, he said. “Tinubu must have contributed more than the rest of us, but you cannot take away the fact that Buhari won the election; and to say Tinubu brought Buhari to power, is an over-exaggeration.

“A lot of Nigerians and other party leaders contributed a lot. Kano State alone, contributed about 1.8 million to Buhari’s total score, and so did many States in the North. Kano’s votes were more than the votes of the entire South-West”, Waku said.

