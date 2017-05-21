Pages Navigation Menu

‘Buhari won’t resign over ill-health’ – ACF

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Politics

The Arewa Consultative Forum said on Saturday that President Muhammad Buhari won’t resign over his ill-health as being taunted in some quarters. This, ACF said, was because the President had done the needful by transferring power to his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution, The Punch reports. The Co-Convener of BringBackOurGirls,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

