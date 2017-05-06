Buhari yields to Niger Delta, orders opening of Maritime University

The directive comes a day after the Nigeria Senate passed a bill to give legal backing to the school.

The post Buhari yields to Niger Delta, orders opening of Maritime University appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

