Buhari’s administration has spent over N1.2trillion on capital projects – AGF, Idris
The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has revealed that the current administration has so far made over N1.2trillion capital expenditure. This is also as he explained why Lagos State had N109m added to its statutory allocation for the month of May. The AGF who revealed this in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST […]
