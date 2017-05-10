Buhari’s agendas on point – US government

The United States Government on Tuesday admitted that the agenda being pursued by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was in line with its expectations. Nathan Holt, the deputy director, office of West African affairs, bureau of African affairs at the US department of state, made the remarks on Tuesday from Washington DC via a teleconference on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

