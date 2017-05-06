Buhari’s Chief of Staff, security chiefs hold emergency meeting

Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari on Friday met with service chiefs over the Boko Haram insurgency. Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai were in attendance. Buratai and Olonisakin were sighted leaving the Aso Rock Presidential Villa earlier in the … Continue reading Buhari’s Chief of Staff, security chiefs hold emergency meeting

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

