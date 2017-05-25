Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s death: Expose looters not President’s health – Muslim group attacks ex-British lawmaker, Joyce

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called on former British parliamentarian, Eric Stuart Joyce to beam his searchlight on the billions of “pound sterling siphoned from Nigeria’s shores to British banks and other investment sources in England,” rather than commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. Recall that Joyce had recently insisted that Buhari, who is […]

