Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s health affecting foreign investment – Ezekwesili

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekweisili, has faulted the Presidency over the handling of information issued to the public on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. The former World Bank Vice President for Africa, stated that the poor public messaging from the presidency regarding Buhari’s health signals uncertainty, especially to potential foreign investors interested […]

Buhari’s health affecting foreign investment – Ezekwesili

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.