Buhari’s health: APC govs making moves to take over party leadership ahead of 2019 – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Buhari's health: APC govs making moves to take over party leadership ahead of 2019
NAIJ.COM
Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly making moves to take over the leadership for fear that President Muhammadu Buhari might be too frail for their re-election campaigns. Vanguard reports that …
2019: APC Govs move to take over party structure
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!