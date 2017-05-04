Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s health: Nigeria now on auto pilot – Ahmed Makarfi

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that some cabals have taken over government from President Muhammadu Buhari. Spokesperson of the Makarfi’s faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, made the allegation while reacting to the inability of the President to preside over the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday. Adeyeye noted […]

Buhari’s health: Nigeria now on auto pilot – Ahmed Makarfi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.