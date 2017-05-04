Buhari’s health: Nigeria now on auto pilot – Ahmed Makarfi
The Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that some cabals have taken over government from President Muhammadu Buhari. Spokesperson of the Makarfi’s faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, made the allegation while reacting to the inability of the President to preside over the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday. Adeyeye noted […]
Buhari's health: Nigeria now on auto pilot – Ahmed Makarfi
