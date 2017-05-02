Buhari’s health not as bad as it’s being perceived – Aisha Buhari

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, has said that the health of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, is not as bad as people are portraying it to be.

She made this known in a series of tweet on Tuesday saying that the President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to carry out his responsibilities as president of Nigeria.

She said ‘I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived, Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities

The post Buhari’s health not as bad as it’s being perceived – Aisha Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

