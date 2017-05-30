Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s health: President’s wife, Aisha leaves for UK to see ailing husband

May 30, 2017

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday departed the shores of the country for the United Kingdom to see her ailing husband 23 days after he left for further medical consultations in the country. In a brief statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Mrs Buhari, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, the president’s […]

