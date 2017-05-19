Buhari’s health status, Mother’s Day celebration trend on Google

Google said Nigerians searched mostly on the true status of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, Mother’s Day celebrations and Bob Marley remembrance from May 11 to May 18. Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Anglophone West Africa, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday. He said that the…

The post Buhari’s health status, Mother’s Day celebration trend on Google appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

