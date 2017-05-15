Buhari’s health: Stop deceiving Nigerians – Adeyemi attacks Tinubu

Following a recent call by a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Nigerians to stop unnecessary speculation about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, the Patron of Anti-Corruption Crusader, Prof. Tayo Adeyemi, has admonished the APC Chieftain to stop engaging in “mere political ruse.” In a statement he personally signed, Adeyemi said […]

Buhari’s health: Stop deceiving Nigerians – Adeyemi attacks Tinubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

