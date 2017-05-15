Buhari is alive in London – Presidency debunks death rumour – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Buhari is alive in London – Presidency debunks death rumour
NAIJ.COM
… – According to him, the rumour “is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.” – He insisted that nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension. The Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and …
Buhari's Ill-health: Between Statesmanship And Parochial Interest
Aides silent as Buhari recuperates in London
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!