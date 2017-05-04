Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s ill Health: Father Mbaka Used To Be So Talkative – Reno Omokri

Posted on May 4, 2017

A former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has claimed that God made Muhammadu Buhari President to expose Pastor Tunde Bakare and Rev Ejike Mbaka of their hypocrisy.

Omokri made the remark while berating some top men of God who were shouting at the top of their voices during the last presidential election.

The former Presidential aide expressed disappointments on their silence over the current health travail of Buhari.

In a post on his Facebook, Omokri wrote, “Pastor Tunde Bakare and Reverend Mbaka, I never knew you guys could be so silent. You used to be so talkative!!!

“Sometimes it seems as if God made Muhammadu Buhari to be President purposely to expose the hypocrisy of some people.”

