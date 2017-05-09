Buhari’s ill-health: Nigeria’s president letter confirms he would stay away indefinitely

The Senate has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari confirming that he would stay away on a medical vacation in London indefinitely. The letter dated 5th May, 2017 which was read by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki explained that his medical trip duration will depend on his medical advice from his doctors. Raising […]

Buhari’s ill-health: Nigeria’s president letter confirms he would stay away indefinitely

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

