Buhari’s ill-health: Northern governors wicked, callous, insensitive for abandoning president – ACF

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has lashed out at Northern governors for abandoning President Muhammadu Buhari during moment of trial. ACF, in a statement by its National President, Adamu Mahmuda, described Northern governors as “wicked, callous, selfish and insensitive,” the decision of governors from the North to abandon “Buhari in his moment of trial” for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

