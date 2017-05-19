Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s Ill-health: President must resign, Osinbajo not working – BBBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign so that Nigeria can move forward. In a video she posted on her twitter handle, Yusufu stressed that the issue of addressing Yemi Osinbajo as the Acting President is not working out. Yusufu said, “When are we going […]

Buhari’s Ill-health: President must resign, Osinbajo not working – BBBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.