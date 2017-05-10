Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s ill-health: Why Nigerians must pray for President – Governor Tambuwal

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Tuesday charged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari “because it is in our collective self-interest to do so.” Tambuwal’s appeal is coming at a time the Presidency announced Buhari’s return to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up. However, the governor while addressing reporters in Kaduna […]

