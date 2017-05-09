Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s integrity led to release of Chibok girls – Osinbajo

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari was a major factor that led to successful negotiations and subsequent release of the Chibok girls. He said President Buhari deserved praise for his integrity and commitment, stressing that the federal government will not rest on its oars, until all the girls were […]

Buhari’s integrity led to release of Chibok girls – Osinbajo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.