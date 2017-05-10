Buhari’s letter: Creating a Constitutional crisis where there is none

The wordings of the letter conveying President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to travel to the Uk for medical treatment has sparked a controversy. From fears that the president may sneak out of the country without informing the National Assembly, the emanating issue after the president has observed all the processes for him to proceed on the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

