Buhari’s spokesman, Adesina speaks on alleged coup plot

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has urged Nigerians to ignore the media reports on coup plot. Adesina said what the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, said about the issue was a “routine warning that goes to military officers.’’ Recall that Buratai, last week, said he received information […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

