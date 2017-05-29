Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s two years, a harvest of hardship, poverty – FOHURAC

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A group, the Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, FOHURAC, has described the two years of democratic journey of the APC led-government of President Muhammadu Buhari as “a harvest of hardship, poverty and economic strangulation”. A statement ​on Democracy Day ​by Alaowei Cleric, its National President, ​said the two eventful but fruitless years in […]

Buhari’s two years, a harvest of hardship, poverty – FOHURAC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.