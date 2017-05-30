Buhari’s two years in office: ASUU scores President low in education, economy
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday rated the two years administration of President Mohammadu Buhari poorly in public funded education. ASUU noted that it will be difficult for any Nigeria university to effectively compete globally with the attitude of Buhari not to allocate enough funds as prescribed by UNESCO to support education. […]
