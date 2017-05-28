Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s two years in office: FERMA lied over achievements on Enugu roads – Sen. Gilbert Nnaji

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Gilbert Nnaji representing Enugu East Senatorial District has faulted the claim by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, that the federal government repaired the Ozalla-Agbani-Ugbawka-Nara-Nkereffi Road. Nnaji had through a letter captioned ‘RE: UPDATE ON FERMA’S ACHIEVEMENTS UNDER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S ADMINISTRATION (2016-DATE) dated 11th May 2017,’ stated that the said road was not […]

Buhari’s two years in office: FERMA lied over achievements on Enugu roads – Sen. Gilbert Nnaji

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.