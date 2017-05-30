Buhari’s wife joins President in London

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, to join her husband who has been on medical vacation since May 7. According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, the President’s wife thanked Nigerians who have been praying for her husband. The statement read, “The wife […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

