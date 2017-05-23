#BuhariStayWithUs: Watch New Viral Video Of Nigerian Musician Begging Buhari To Stay

A young Nigerian musician, ‘Wavie’, real name Osenuwavie Ajasa released a music video, begging President Buhari to ‘Stay with Us’ and fulfill his campaign promises.

The Video which was posted on his twitter handle on Monday has gained momentum and is currently trending on twitter with the hashtag #BuhariStayWithUs

WATCH

