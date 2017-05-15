Buildcon pledges to uphold quality Standard

BUILDCON Global Services Limited has affirmed that the real estate company is delighted at the commendations made on the company’s products at this year’s CEMCS exhibition in Lagos and promises to maintain standard that would surpass subscribers’ expectations. The Managing Director, Mrs. Bukola Gadzama stated that the company is driven by passion to offer subscribers’ […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

