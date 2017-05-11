Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buildcon Receives Accolades for its Architectural Design & Focus at the CEMCS Lagos Exhibition – Promises to Uphold Quality Standard

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Buildcon Global Services Limited, a real estate company based in Lagos has been lauded by visitors, subscribers as well as stakeholders for its architectural design and focus, particularly on quality and affordability at this year’s CEMCS exhibition held in Lekki area of the state.    They were amazed at the quality of work displayed by […]

The post Buildcon Receives Accolades for its Architectural Design & Focus at the CEMCS Lagos Exhibition – Promises to Uphold Quality Standard appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.