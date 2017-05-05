Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bukola Saraki Senate Press Corps decries drastic reduction of cameramen covering plenary – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Naija News

Bukola Saraki Senate Press Corps decries drastic reduction of cameramen covering plenary
Pulse Nigeria
The Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, in a statement, described the decision of the senate bureaucracy as unhealthy. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki play. President of
Senate Restricts Cameramen from Covering ProceedingsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.