Bullion van runs into Governor Amosun’s convoy

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A bullion van belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday rammed into the convoy of Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun state. Channels TV reports that the accident happened at the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The bullion van tried to overtake the Governor’s convoy and ended up forcing it out of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

