Buratai, Ganduje patrol deadly Falgore forest [PHOTOS]

May 21, 2017

Nigerian Army has converted the deadly Falgore forest in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State into a training ground. Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, made the disclosure yesterday when he visited and patrolled the notorious forest alongside Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Buratai said the take over was to forestall further […]

