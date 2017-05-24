Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remains of Olumide Bakare to be buried on Friday – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Remains of Olumide Bakare to be buried on Friday
Information Nigeria
Veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, who died on Saturday, April 22, is to be laid to rest on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The burial arrangement is slated to commence with a service of songs on Thursday and the remains will be laid to
Olumide Bakare burial plan announcedTheNewsGuru

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.