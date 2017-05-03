Burn, Baby, Burn – Our Favourite Pics From The 10th AfrikaBurn

They began to appear on Sunday evening.

As the masses returned to the real world, pictures of what went down at the 10th annual AfrikaBurn were shared on various social media platforms. Currently, there are 2 728 #AfrikaBurn2017 images on Instagram.

While some showed off the beautiful creations built only to be set on fire at a later stage, other images made their mark as the ideal profile pictures, bare buttocks included.

Held once a year in the Tankwa Karoo, thousands of attendees made the five-hour journey from the city to the desert to, well, express themselves.

Of course, others caught a quick flight and some travelled from all over the world to share the experience, but they all had one thing in a common – at least five days of unity.

From epic costumes to crazy scenes, here are our favourite images we have come across so far.

The scenes:

The profile pictures:

Wish you were there? Yeah, me neither – but to satisfy your curiosity, you should check here for more on what you might have missed.

[source: timeslive&goodthingsguy]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

