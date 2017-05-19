Burna Boy allegedly slammed with Injuction by New York Supreme Court

A US Supreme Federal Court in New York has allegedly slammed an injunction against superstar musical artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy. The injunction prevents him from performing at any event venue or any form of recording any where in USA & Canada for the time being unless he settles with the New […]

The post Burna Boy allegedly slammed with Injuction by New York Supreme Court appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

