Burna Boy: ‘I am NOT your role model’ – Times LIVE

Burna Boy: 'I am NOT your role model'
Nigerian artist Burna Boy has come out to set the record straight about the common assumption that celebrities are 'automatically' role models. The musician encouraged people to determine their own life goals!
