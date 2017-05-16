Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burna Boy is not anyone’s role model – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Burna Boy is not anyone's role model
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com doesn't make this stuff up. Burna Boy really said he is not a role model to anyone who may or may not be looking up to him. READ ALSO: The Avengers actor Powers Boothe passes on. The controversial musician took to his Instagram page to write …
'I'm Just 25. I'm Not Your Role Model' – Burna Boy Tells FansInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.