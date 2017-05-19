Burna Boy U.S. Tour Not Interrupted

Beware of false reports claiming an injunction has been issued against Burna Boy

Burna Boy fans and the general public are hereby informed that Burna’s current US tour and all upcoming shows are going forward as scheduled and that any website or article containing information to the contrary is patently false and misleading.

Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, Burna’s former promoter, has initiated a misinformation campaign

designed to mislead the public about recent court proceedings in the New York federal and state courts.

In a recent press release, Vibesland has dishonestly represented that it has received an injunction barring Burna from playing his upcoming shows.

There is no such injunction or court order, and it is a matter of public record that all attempts made by Vibesland to prevent Burna from performing his

upcoming Outside Tour shows has been unequivocally rejected by the courts.

On May 5, 2017, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York swiftly denied Vibesland’s application for an emergency injunction and dismissed his Complaint for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, but not before the Chief United States District Judge, Dora L. Irizarry went out

of her way to condemn the tactics of the vexatious promoter for trying to stop Burna on the eve of his performances.

Vibesland, in an apparent second bite at the apple, sought to enjoin the next three concerts on Burna Boy’s U.S. Outside Tour, this time bringing its claims in the New York Supreme Court in Brooklyn

where Vibesland failed, yet again, to disrupt Burna’s tour when Vibesland’s second application for a temporary restraining order was summarily denied.

To date, Burna Boy has successfully defended against two frivolous Temporary Restraining Order

applications filed by Vibesland Entertainment, LLC. Burna’s shows scheduled for D.C. on May

19th, Dallas on May 20th, and Chicago on May 21st are proceeding as scheduled.

The orders of New York State Supreme Court Justice Donald S. Kurtz, dated May 17, 2017 and that of the Eastern District of New York Chief United States District Judge Dora L. Irizarry, dated May 5,

2017 are available on request.

