Burnley Striker Andre Gray Could Quit Club This Summer

Burnley may be willing to cash in on striker Andre Gray

The 25-year-old has one year left on his current deal at Turf Moor, worth £30,000-a-week.

But the Mail claim Gray could demand much more than his current wage if he were to agree a new contract with the Clarets.

Andre Gray is said to be frustrated by Dyche’s preference of Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes up front that has seen him relegated to the bench for three of the last four games.

The former Brentford forward revealed he would talk about his future with the club in the summer.

Gray said: “It’s always been a matter of getting the season out of the way.

“We had a big job to do and it’s something that we didn’t want to get in between the season and contract talks.

“It will get sorted at the end of the season I’m sure.”

