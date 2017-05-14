Pages Navigation Menu

Bus conveying mothers and children kills 23 persons in a motor accident

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

23 persons have been confirmed dead in an accident by the Turkish authorities while 11 others are in critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 50 feet down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road. TheDeputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency …

