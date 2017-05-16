Bushiri attacks ‘God’ – Times of Zambia
FACING the possibility of being barred from Zambia, Malawian prophet Shepard Bushiri, has attacked Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili, accusing her of anti-Christ behavior and warning “I am coming after you.” Bushiri launched …
