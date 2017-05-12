Business Leadership calls for sacking of Eskom board over Molefe’s reappointment – Citizen
Citizen
Business Leadership calls for sacking of Eskom board over Molefe's reappointment
The chairman of the Business Leadership South Africa has said Molefe's reappointment was wilfully disrespectful of the country's citizens. Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has “unequivocally condemned” the reappointment of Brian Molefe as chief …
