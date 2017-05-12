BUSTED! Facebook Celebrity, Isong Idaresit, Living A Fake Life Exposed By Her Friends

Her Facebook name is Isong Idaresit and she calls her the ‘Baroness”. She’s known by many Facebook users, and can thus has that “Facebook Celebrity” tag on her. Her alleged fake life was busted and brought to social media by her friends, who alleged they’ve reportedly warned her before now to stop living a fake …

The post BUSTED! Facebook Celebrity, Isong Idaresit, Living A Fake Life Exposed By Her Friends appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

