Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BUSTED! Facebook Celebrity, Isong Idaresit, Living A Fake Life Exposed By Her Friends

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Her Facebook name is Isong Idaresit and she calls her the ‘Baroness”. She’s known by many Facebook users, and can thus has that “Facebook Celebrity” tag on her. Her alleged fake life was busted and brought to social media by her friends, who alleged they’ve reportedly warned her before now to stop living a fake …

The post BUSTED! Facebook Celebrity, Isong Idaresit, Living A Fake Life Exposed By Her Friends appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.