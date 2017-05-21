Butaleja rice farmers appeal for irrigation scheme

Over 200 rice farmers in Butaleja district have appealed to the government to set up an irrigation scheme at Doko 2 Rice Scheme to allow them have enough water for watering their rice. Rice farmers in the area, particularly Maizimasa sub-county say they have missed the planting due to lack of water. The farmers however set conditions for the government before it can put up the scheme.

Previously, the farmers had rejected the Shs22bn irrigation project. They told government that the irrigation scheme should not cross the water channel the government had already built. There had been contention about putting up the facility following talk that government wanted to grab the land at Doko Rice 2 Scheme. Government officials told Butaleja residents that it is putting up infrastructure in the area that will improve household income.

