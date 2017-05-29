BVN: We are working ahead of deadline – NAMBLAG – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
BVN: We are working ahead of deadline – NAMBLAG
Vanguard
Ahead of the July 31 deadline for the use of Bank Verification Number (BVN) for customers of Microfinance banks in the country, National Association of Microfinance Banks Lagos State Chapter, NAMBLAG, has said that the subsector is ready. Chairman …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!